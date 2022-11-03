HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On November 1, four individuals (two men and two women) have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on October 31, at approximately 11:55 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department reported. One woman was shot in the back at a house party in the 1600 block of Viewmont Drive.

Hollywood Division officers rushed the victim to an area hospital by ambulance where she is listed in stable condition.

Canyon News spoke to Officer Madison from the LAPD Media Relations Section who reported both male and female suspects, and the victim were all 25 years of age. No additional details regarding the case has been disclosed to the public.