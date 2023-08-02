WASHINGTON, D.C.—On August 1, a grand jury led by Special Counsel, Jack Smith, delivered a 4-count, 45-page indictment against former President Donald J. Trump and six others that remain nameless connected to the 2020 election results and Trump encouraging election officials to do recounts on votes.



Co-conspirators, No. 1, 2, 3 and 5, are all attorneys. Co-conspirator No. 4 was an official from the U.S. Department of Justice, and the sixth co-conspirator was a political consultant.

They have all been charged with:

1) Conspiracy to fraud the U.S.

2) Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

3) Obstruction of/attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

4) Conspiracy against rights.

Prosecutors interviewed election officials in states including: Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin where alleged election fraud was found. This is the third indictment filed against Donald J. Trump.



The indictment comes one day after friend and former business associate of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, testified in a four-hour closed-door interview alleging current President Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s business dealings with his fellow Burisma Holdings colleagues, which his father was part of, and profited from.



“Why didn’t they bring this ridiculous case 2.5 years ago? They wanted it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why,” Trump posted on the social media site Truth Social.



Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022 after Trump announced his 2024 bid for president.



Smith also brought a second indictment against Trump charging him with unlawfully retaining classified government documents following the January 2021 transfer of power, and for obstructing justice.



Former President Trump has been investigated for seven years and had multiple impeachment attempts against him that failed.

Classified documents were found at Penn Biden Center, and in various other areas of Biden’s Delaware home. Biden allegedly gave up the documents willingly so he was not charged. Classified documents were also allegedly taken by former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Mike Pence and other. It is not clear if those were returned.



Trump is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, August 4 with Judge Tanya Chutkan presiding.



“Donald Trump is being indicted for exercising his right of free speech,” said former New York Mayor and counsel to Trump, Rudy Guiliani, while talking to Eric Bolling on “The Balance” with Newsmax.