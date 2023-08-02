WASHINGTON D.C.—On July 31, the House Oversight and Accountability Chairman, James Comer (R-KY) made the following statement after a 4-hour, closed-door interview with Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer:

“Archer’s testimony today confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved. Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family. When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times. When Burisma’s owner was facing pressure from the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company for corruption, Archer testified that Burisma executives asked Hunter to ‘call D.C.’ after a Burisma board meeting in Dubai.”

“Why did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his family’s business dealings and his involvement? It begs the question of what else he is hiding from the American people,” Comer continued. “The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will continue to follow the Biden’s money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Biden’s, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”

Comer confirmed testimony indicates Hunter’s business executives and partners at Burisma Holdings LLC where he served as a board member, was requested to call his father, Joe Biden, who was Vice President at the time.

On September 18, 2020, the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs submitted U.S. Senate Committee (HSGAC) on Finance Majority Staff Report included information from the Table of Contents for the meeting sections IV-IX:

IV.—The Vice President’s Office and State Department Officials were aware of but ignored concerns relating to Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma’s Board.

V.—Secretary of State, John Kerry falsely claimed he had no knowledge about Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s Board.

VI. — State Department officials viewed Mykola Zlochevsky as a corrupt, Odious Oligarch, but Vice President Biden was advised not to accuse Zlochevsky of corruption.

VII.—While Hunter Biden served on Burisma’s board, Burisma’s owner, Zlochevsky, allegedly paid a $7 million bribe to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office to close the case.

VIII.—Hunter Biden required Secret Service protection while serving on the board of Burisma Holdings.

IX.—The Obama Administration officials and Democrat lobbying firm had consistent and significant contact with former Ukranian official Andrii Telizhenko.