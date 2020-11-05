UNITED STATES—I’ve had a bit of spare time lately, and what I have come to discover is that I have a lot of stuff, stuff that is just collecting dust or that I no longer need. So what does that mean? It’s time for me to eliminate some stuff America. I’ve been keeping work notebooks for the past 10 years, why, that’s the question I keep asking myself: WHY? I don’t need them, it’s time for me to toss, burn or shred somethings because its adding onto the clutter and disorganization I’m encountering.

I see why people go digital because you don’t have the clutter of paperwork, but at the same time, it helps to physically see stuff, but in the long run if you don’t keep things organized it just hurts you in the long run America. That brings me to clothing, every time I clean out my closet. I seem to have more stuff that gets added to the closet. So it is a clear sign to me: stop purchasing clothing, unless without a doubt I absolutely need it.

Otherwise, I’m stuffing things into a closet that will never see the light of day or never get the opportunity to be worn. Who does that benefit? Not me, cause I just spent money that was tossed down the drain. So to change that approach, I literally did a massive overhaul of the closet and started to pull things, not worn, never worn or gently worn that has just been sitting, collecting dust and wanting to be worn.

Those clothes are going to be donated and given to those in need. There are so many people who lack clothing or who desperately need it and considering I have so much just waiting to be used, it’s time for me to give to those in need. Yeah, I used to be that person who had major difficulty parting with items that I purchase, but I’ve come to the realization that it happens in everyone’s life; you have to sever times with things, even those that you think bring you extreme happiness when in reality they do absolutely nothing at all.

The same transpires with books, movies, gadgets and a host of things that I just have that I just don’t use. Having stuff is nice, but what’s the point of having excessive stuff if you’re doing nothing with it? JACKPOT: there is no point, it’s time to eliminate things and not allow your emotions to be tied up in the process. Give items to the public, give them to strangers, give them to the community, find a way somehow give it away without throwing it in the trash unless it has to be. The same applies to your kids. You can only have so many toys and if your kids are NOT playing with toys, donate them, give them to kids in needs.

We sometimes buy too much stuff and as a result we don’t realize it until it begins to impact our lives. We become pack rats or hoarders and it starts to encroach on how we live our lives. I for one am a person who hates disorganization and if things are disorganized it leaves me anxious. So I have to find a way somehow to rid that disorganization to bring a level of clarity back to my life. We all have to do this, we’ve become so focused on materialistic items that we fail to realize at the end of the day, it’s just stuff, it’s that simple.

Written By Zoe Mitchell