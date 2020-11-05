HOLLYWOOD—The pandemic has totally screwed up the world of film and cinema. There were to be some major blockbusters to hit theaters in 2020, but they’ve all and I mean almost all of them have been pushed back until 2021 if not 2020. I cannot even remember what movies were to hit theaters this year, but one that was to arrive in October 2020 was “Halloween Kills,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit that brought Jamie Lee Curtis aka Laurie Strode and boogeyman Michael Myers back to the big screen.

With that said, I had been waiting patiently for this flick, but I’ll have to wait another 12 months before it arrives. However, last week a new trailer for the horror flick arrived and oh, was it juicy. This is HOW you do a trailer people. So many movie trailers give way too much to the audience, this one, gives you just a taste that makes you want to see so much more.

https://fb.watch/1zOUUAVPdM/

For starters, we hear Laurie Strode talking in the voice over, dark glimpses of Haddonfield, before we see Michael, with a bandage over his hand (FYI he had a finger and half his hand blown off with a shotgun in the last flick), pick up his slightly burnt mask. Yes, that iconic mask makes two to three appearances, but the rest is quick shots of chaos.

Someone getting sliced or attacked by Myers with blood splattering, Lindsay Wallace (portrayed by Kyle Richard) being chased by a shadowy figure, nurse Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens) being spooked by Myers who ala the original 1978 film breaks a window as she waits in her car. There are shots of Allyson (Andi Matichak), Karen (Judy Greer) and Laurie (Curtis) in an emotional state of mind with Michael Myers still lurking after being presumed dead in that house fire.

We also see shots of Lindsay and Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), Tommy with a baseball bat and citizens in Haddonfield being accustomed by the boogeyman himself before the trailer ending with Allyson screaming at something. When I first heard about the new flick and then learned it would be a trilogy, it was clear the first flick would lay the groundwork, the second ala “Kills” would be the most intense of the three and its already been deemed the bloodiest of the franchise which is worrisome, but also interesting. Could it be the best sequel in the franchise?

We will all find out when “Halloween Kills” arrives in theaters on October 15, 2021. Get ready for the boogeyman to send scares all over again.