BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills home previously owned by actress Doris Day for over five decades was sold for $11.025 million. The one story home was originally listed for $14.5, just $3.5 million less than asking price.

The home was built in 1922 at 713 N. Crescent Dr., over is 4,300 square feet and sits on two thirds of an acre. In addition to the home are four bedrooms, three-and-half baths. Doris and her then husband Marty Melcher purchased the home in the 1950s and lived there until 2006. Melcher died in 1968.

According to Architectural Digest, the home offers detailing as beamed ceilings, wainscoting, crown molding, and numerous crystal chandeliers throughout.

According to Zillow, the formal foyer leading to the spacious and open living room and adjoining dining room with walls of French doors that welcome the light and lush exterior.

The living and dining room open floor plan opens to the backyard, other rooms in the house include office space and a children’s room with built in bookcases and window seating.

The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a center island. The master suite has immediate access to the backyard that offers a large out spaced filled with a break patio along with a fireplace, a basketball court and a pool.

The late singer-actress rose to stardom in the 1950s by appearing in musicals like “Calamity Jane” (1953) and “The Pajama Game” (1957). Day also appeared in her television sitcom, “The Doris Day Show” that ran from 1968-1973.

Day was an animal welfare advocate and started a non-profit dedicated to the cause. She died on May, 13, 2019 from pneumonia. She was 97 years old.