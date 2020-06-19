BEVERLY HILLS—Sutton Stracke, one of the cast members of the Bravo reality series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is selling her home for $8.95 million.

The 6,627 square foot home was originally built in 1936 by architect James Dolena. The home offers six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Stracke is new to the cast of the show, which recently kicked off tenth season. Sutton and ex-husband Christian Stracke originally purchased the home back in 2012 for $7 million. The couple divorced back in 2017, together they have three children, a daughter name Porter and two sons James and Philip.

The home sits on an acre behind double private gates. Some of the amenities include a home theater, a walk-in closet haven, with a private gym located in the basement of the house.

The master suite has its own balcony and a fireplace that overlooks the private grounds of the house and dressing rooms inside the walk-in closet.

The entrance leading into the house offers a spiraling staircase and hardwood floors. The home also includes a sunroom, and a guest room. The open floor plan of the kitchen opens out into the dining room and the living room area.

Pocket doors separate the living space from the formal dining room, which is decorated with hand-painted French wallpaper.

Stracke made a video of her closet tour and it can be find here.