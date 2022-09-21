SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced in a press release on Monday, September 19 that Downbeat 720, the city’s open-mic for high school performers, returns in-person starting Tuesday, September 27.

The event will be one of the first high school programs activating the Virginia Avenue Park Teen Center since the Coronavirus pandemic closures. All Santa Monica high school students are invited to join the free program.

In its 21st year, Downbeat 720 is LA’s premier open-mic for high school students looking to develop their talent, offering teens a safe and supportive space for creative self-expression. Students can perform original music, poetry, comedy or art for an audience of participating students and professional artist mentors. Performers will receive positive constructive feedback to help strengthen their performances. The program will invite professional artists to perform for the students.

Downbeat 720 will run every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from September 27, 2022, thru June 27, 2023. Participants can arrive at 7 p.m. for a meet-and-greet, with the official program running from 7:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Virginia Avenue Park Teen Center is located at 2200 Virginia Ave.

Downbeat 720 is hosted by comedian Joe Hernandez-Kolski (“Gilmore Girls,” “HBO’s Def Poetry”), beatboxer Joshua Silverstein (“Drop The Mic,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” with music by DJ Jedi (“Russell Simmons’ Def Poetry Jam” on Broadway, Digable Planets), and sponsored by the Santa Monica Cultural Affairs.

For more details and to register, visit santamonica.gov/programs/downbeat-720.