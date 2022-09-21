BEVERLY HILLS—The city released a Draft Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program (NTCP) ‘How to’ guide for public review. The proposed program is aimed at decreasing speeding and cut-through vehicle traffic on residential streets, that will help implement physical design elements and strategies such as speed humps, traffic circles, signage and more to create safer neighborhood streets.

The city of Beverly Hills noted in a press release the Draft NTCP includes various potential options, as well as proposed step-by-step instructions for the community to request and obtain ap­proval for traffic calming measures on their own streets.

Residents are invited to review the Draft NTCP on the website at beverlyhills.org/trafficcalming and provide their feedback by October 14 in one of the following ways:

-By phone: 310-285-2467

-By email: AskPW@beverlyhills.org

-Submit a comment at beverlyhills.org/trafficcalming

Beverly Hills anticipates presenting the Draft NTCP and comments received to the Traffic and Parking Commission at the November 3 regular meeting, followed by the Beverly Hills City Council for consideration of approval.

For more details visit the city’s website at beverlyhills/org/trafficcalming or contact by email at AskPW@beverlyhills.org or phone at 310-285-2467.