UNITED STATES─DraftKings is a fantasy sport betting giant that has expanded into a sportsbook provider, and they have combined the two together to create an outstanding betting platform. With DraftKings, you are never too far away from some of the top bonuses in the USA market, as you can see by the existing and new player promotions listed below and our exclusive DraftKings Review.

Join DraftKings and get the opportunity to the most popular sports available to bet on. Bonuses are extended to new players which include a $1000 for new deposit players and an additional 20 percent for up to $500. Patrons should remember to enter the DraftKings Promo Code to receive those special perks from sports including:

-American Football

-Canadian Football

-Football

-NBA Basketball

-Golf

-NFL Hockey

-Mixed Martial Arts

-Major League Baseball

-Nascar racing

-eSports

It is important to note that DraftKings does not just offer sports betting, it is the largest fantasy sports contest sites in the USA. DraftKings stands out from the crowd because it brings elements you can expect to find in the sportsbook and so much more.

What are the different ways I can play?

-Classic – Play against everyone for a chance at winning one of the big prizes.

-Pick´em – Pick from a small group of players without a salary cap.

-Leagues – Play against your friends with a fresh lineup, whenever you want and keep track of your results on the leaderboard.

-Multiplayer – Participate in a public or private contest against three or more competitors.

-Head-to-Head – Duke it out in a one-on-one contest with a friend.

-Casual – Go toe to toe with players with a similar skill level.

DraftKings has created a feature that allows you to change the odds display. American odds are always presented using either a positive or a negative number, but these odds aren’t always simple to understand. Daily contests are available via the app for those looking for something different to entertain them.

It supports the most popular payment methods which should be satisfactory for most players and with long customer service hours, the platform checks all of the right boxes. The company is already one of the top betting sites in the USA and with the expectations for additional growth into live streaming as well as casino play. We think that they will only continue on the path to the very top of the market. All of the fundamentals are already in place, including awesome bonuses, a slick mobile app, the financial power for continued innovation, and a strong brand for sustained member attention.

When it comes to the lottery, look no further that the Michigan lottery and the many perks per its website. By entering the lottery promo code 2020 PLAYMAX to earn the opportunity to receive and extra $100 after making a $200 deposit. Players who participate in the Qualifying Instant Game tickets for any of the following can claim up to 10 free games:

-Golden Ticket II ($10)

-$2,000,000 Jackpot ($20)

-Royal Win ($10)

-Classic Black ($20)

-$150,000,000 Payout ($30)

-Diamond Dazzler ($20)

-2017 Holiday Instant Games ($2, $5, $10)*

-Golden Ticket ($10)

-Millionaire’s Club ($30)

-Gold Rush Series ($2, $5, $10)*

-$4,000,000 Mega Bucks ($30)

-Lucky 7’s Series ($2, $5, $10)*

There are Daily Spins where one can win up to $5000 a week as part of the promotion, there is also the Daily 4 Straight Back Bonus, where if the numbers you picked in a Straight Bet are reversed compared to the winning numbers you can win $1,000.

Many players are very interested to know more about the customer service and the quality of service that is to be expected. There is nothing more frustrating than being stuck due to a technical error or waiting for a deposit that never arrives. The customer support agents at Michigan Lottery are very professional and deal with any issue in a swift manner. The team is well aware of the fact that happy customers tend to stick around longer and they do whatever they can to assist players.

The customer service team can be reached by either phone or by e-mail. We refer to the website for additional information about customer services such as contact information and opening hours. All in all, players can sign-up for this platform without a worry. Help is just an e-mail or a phone call away!

The DraftKings affiliate program is a great incentive for anyone and the more players you refer to the site, the more funds you get to spend on the platform each month! You could of course also withdraw your earnings – it’s all up to you! Visit DraftKings today and see everything that the platform has to offer!

Written By Jason Jones