BURBANK, CA — Dream Street singer Chris Trousdale, 34, was pronounced dead from complications from COVID-19 Tuesday night, June 2, at a hospital in Burbank, California.

Trousdale became renowned for being a member in a 1999 American pop boy band called “Dream Street” with singer Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso. He was 14 years old when he joined the short-lived band. Their early 2000 hits included “It Happens Every Time” and “I Say Yeah.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness,” his rep for Trousdale said in a statement issued on Wednesday. The family is requesting privacy during this time and have donations directed to the ASPCA.

After the Dream Street disbanded in 2002, Trousdale engaged in making appearances on Disney shows such as Shake it Up and Austin & Ally and soap operas Lucifer and Days of Our Lives. Furthermore, he continued his career as a solo artist, releasing the most recent song in 2019 called “Summer” on Spotify. Prior to joining the group, Trousdale performed on Broadway as a child actor in productions including Les Misérables and The Sound of Music.

American singer and actor Jesse McCartney paid tribute to Trousdale on Instagram, “Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amount of talent…although we were a band for only three years it felt like a lifetime and we built a real life brotherhood.”