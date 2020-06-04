AMERICA—The former Minneapolis Police Department cop J. Alexander Kueng turned himself in around 1:35 p.m. on June 3 for aiding and abetting second-degree murder of George Floyd.

J. Alexander Kueng was born on October 8, 1993. He was born to math teacher Joni L. Kueng, 56, and certified registered nurse anesthetic John Dennis Kueng. Kueng attended Patrick Henry High School and played for Cruz Azul Minnesota soccer club as a defensive midfielder. His initial desire had appeared to be playing soccer in college stating in a personal statement to Next College Student Athelete (NCSA), “I just know I absolutely wanna play soccer for college. My teammates have always been phenomenal players…they have also been great examples of what an exemplary player is. But above all shows great sportsmanship on and off the field regardless of the games result. I took those lessons with me into my high school years.”

Kueng graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2018 and worked part-time as campus security. He worked as theft-prevention officer for nearly three years at Macy’s in downtown Minneapolis while attending college. Kueng was an officer with the Minneapolis Police Department for less than six months. He received his law enforcement license in August 2019 and was sworn into Minneapolis Police Department in December 2019.

Kueng, 26, youngest of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s killing, committed the following offense: aiding and abetting (helping another in the commission of a crime) second degree unintentional murder and manslaughter. He completed his year’s probation merely three months before Floyd’s arrest. Kueng had no previous complaints or lawsuits filed against him.

There were 3 other police officers present in the George Floyd incident with J Alexander Keung: Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and Derek Chauvin. The initial interaction with George Floyd occurred when officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng responded to a 911 call from two employees—both minors—who reported a man buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill at the Cups Foods Market on May 25.

Documents obtained by HollywoodLife indicated that cops approached Floyd’s car with Officer Thomas Lane questioning Floyd and Kueng questioning the front seat passenger. Lane ordered Floyd out of the vehicle to place him in handcuffs and all four officers attempted to get Floyd into the cop car. According to witnesses, Lane and Kueng restrained George Floyd’s legs and back while Officer Tou Thao instructed the passersby to clear the premises. Officer Derek Chauvin pinned George to the ground with his knee pressed to his neck for approximately nine minutes, with his last words being “I can’t breathe.” Kueng checked for his pulse as the ambulance arrived. They transferred George Floyd to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was declared dead.

The Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo discharged Kueng on May 26, along with the three other officers. According to Kueng’s attorney, Thomas C. Plunkett, Kueng “was asked to turn himself in to face charges” and was in custody 15 minutes after.