HOLLYWOOD—The first major red carpet event of the year took place on the Golden Globes red carpet at the Golden Globes. The 81st annual Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, on January 7, 2024 hosted by Joy Koy. Talk about dress to impress. It’s a more relaxed affair compared to the Oscars. Let’s begin with Margot Robbie, star of one of the night’s biggest films, Barbie certainly had fun with her outfit. Of course, she wore pink. Her dress was a custom-made replica 1977 Superstar Barbie outfit by Armani consisting of a hot pink sequined dress accessorized with a tulle stole. Jennifer Lopez wore a custom baby pink dress by Nicole + Felicia Couture. Superstar Taylor Swift arrived in colorful sequins, as well as, a striking green gown. She was nominated for best cinematic and box office achievement for the Eras Tour. She walked the red carpet without her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce, who was busy with a game a few miles away at LA’s SoFi stadium.

Julianne Moore wore a red Bottega dress complete with deep pockets, which she said she wished contained snacks to get her through the three-hour show. Another red dress, this time a Valentino gown was worn by Florence Pugh, covered in delicate roses. Another lady in red, was Selena Gomez, in a red satin, asymmetric silk Armani Prive. Ayo Edebiri, star of The Bear, wore a red Prada, who was later named best actress in a musical or comedy series. Other women decided to wear black. British actress Rosamund Pike, wore a black lace dress with a dramatic matching headpiece. She wore a veil since she hurt her face in a skiing accident over Christmas.

Actress Jennifer Aniston wore a black-custom Dolce &Gabbana, she also brought back the famous “Rachel” haircut from Friends. Actress Jennifer Lawrence, kept it simple also in a black Dior dress. Angela Bassett wore an off-the-shoulder velvet number and Greta Gerwig in a black high-necked satin. Pop star Dua Lupa, attending both as a presenter and a nominee for best original song, wore a custom black velvet Schiaparelli dress featuring a series of gold “bones” on the bodice and a voluminous bustle skirt. Billie Ellish wore a DIY outfit with a pair of geek-chic glasses.

Oprah Winfrey wore a purple Louis Vuitton dress-a nod to The Color Purple, which she co-produced. It looks like she lost weight, she’s looking very fit. Helen Mirren chose a lavender Dolce & Gabbana dress with a matching opera coat. Lily Gladstone who gave a great performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, wore a white Valentino gown with a dramatic black shawl, accessorized with earrings designed by a member of the Blackfeet Tribe. She usually uses her promotional appearances to showcase indigenous craftspeople. Gillian Anderson, also wore a white gown by designer Gabriela Hearst.Elizabeth Debicki wore a shimmering metallic gown. She won for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

We can’t forget about the men on the red carpet, Barry Keoghan, looked dashing in a red custom Louis Vuitton. Gone are the days that the men just turn up in black tuxedos. Andrew Scott, who was up for best actor was dressed top-to-toe in white. Timothee Chalamet sequined Celine Homme jacket was actually tame compared to some of his previous outfits. Jeremy Allen White, who recently became the new face and body of Calvin Klein underwear-kept it simple with a black suit. Pedro Pascal sporting an injury, with his arm in a sling wore black attire by Bottega Veneta.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a day of reflection on Martin Luther King’s Day, January 15, 2024. Another long weekend. MLK day was established as a federal holiday in the US in 1983, after years of advocacy and activism by supporters of Dr.King’s legacy. The holiday has since become a day to remember Dr. King’s leadership in the civil rights movement and his dedication to achieving racial equality through nonviolent means.