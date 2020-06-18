HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank fed over 3,000 families on Wednesday, June 17, during a drive-thru food giveaway at the Hollywood Bowl.

Cars lined up from 9:00 a.m. thru 1:00 p.m. to receive a box of 70 pounds of fresh food and produce, enough to feed a family for a week. There were no requirements for families to be eligible and the event was open to all interested in the services. Approximately 100 volunteers helped pass out the food on a first come first serve basis.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has provided meals to families struggling against unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic, increasing their demand for services up to 70 percent for the past three months. The food bank has found assistance from Los Angeles County through a $3 million donation in funds and a 30 percent increase in food donations. Since March, they’ve donated 28.2 million pounds worth of food, a total of 23.5 million meals.

Despite a decrease in volunteers, the Food Bank continued to meet the demands of the community they serve with no major impact on their staff or facilities. They have brought on temporary employees to supplement their staff and are seeking donations for trucking, preferably those with refrigeration.

Food donations are not limited to one-time events at the Hollywood Bowl. Different drive-thru giveaways will be hosted at various locations around Los Angeles County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can also check out the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s website for pantry locations.