BEVERLY HILLS一The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation planned “Purple Line Subway” extension is seven months ahead of schedule due to the lockdown order, as well as consecutive street closures approved by the city of Beverly Hills.

“We are making progress in our goal to provide fast, frequent subway service that will connect downtown L.A. to the Westside in just 25 minutes,” said Metro CEO, Phillip A. Washington. “When done, this vitally important project will be a gamechanger for transit riders throughout the region.”

Approval of road closures by Beverly Hills, which was decided back on March 31, is also providing help with the purple line project.

“Metro struck while the iron was hot and did our work quickly and efficiently,” said the city of Inglewood Mayor and L.A. Metro Board Chair James T. Butts. “We saved countless local businesses and residents from significant decking construction impacts that could have lasted until early 2021. It is a testament to how city and county governments can partner effectively even during a crisis.”

There are three sections to the Purple Line, connecting the Wilshire/Western station to the Westwood/VA Hospital station. The project is planning on adding an additional nine miles to the subway line along Wilshire Boulevard. This will allow residents to travel from downtown Los Angeles, the Miracle Mile, Beverly Hills, Century City and Westwood. It will be quick, efficient, reliable, as well as holding a high capacity of riders.

There will be three section extensions to this project. As the first extension decking construction of Wilshire/Western to Wilshire/Rodeo stations are nearing completion, the second extension of Wilshire/Rodeo to Century City is expected to open by 2025.