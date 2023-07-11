MALIBU—A vehicle crashed into the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu on Tuesday, July 11, at around 9:45 a.m. as first reported by The Malibu Times.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station and LA County Fire responded to the incident. Officials found the driver and they were transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

According to reports, the driver in the vehicle was attempting to park and instead of backing out proceeded forward. The collision knocked down three pillars that were supporting a roof above a table and chairs.

The shops nearby will be closed for at least three to five hours. Officials are on standby to ensure that parts of the structure don’t collapse.