TOPANGA CANYON — Southern California prepares for the holidays with driving through Winter WonderLAnd. Entertainment for the whole family to celebrate the holidays.

This will be Los Angeles first ever WonderLAnd drive-thru experience. Guest will be able to enjoy synchronized dancing lights and smiles all around. The hours of operation will be daily between November 30- December 23 and December 26 – December 30 between 5pm- 11pm at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Woodland Hills, CA for an admission fee of $70 per car. A limited amount of pre-sale tickets are available for $60 per car.

“Our focus is always going to be about driving immersion and bringing our guests in to our world, not just driving by it. With Hauntoween we focused on the interactivity of pumpkin picking and trick or treating. With WonderLAnd we’re bringing an elaborate and over the top show to the table; millions of synchronized lights, immersive sets, beautiful installations, and a 45′ holiday tree inside our WonderLAnd forest. This will be unlike anything our guests have seen before” said Jasen Smith Founder & CEO of Experiential Supply (production company responsible for WonderLAnd) in exclusive interview with Canyon News.

Come see Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves. Cars will be able to check out the North Pole mountains, 90 foot Snow flake tunnel, and through the snow flurry vortex tunnel.

“Just like with Hauntoween our main goal is to provide a safe and fun night out for families. With so many holiday traditions in question we think its really important to have things to do and look forward to” said Smith.

Tickets can be purchased at www.socalwonderland.com