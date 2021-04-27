LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Bureau Homicide Division arrested a suspect connected to a murder from 2011. The LAPD reported that Dwayne Bush, 35, of Los Angeles was responsible for the murder of Jarrod Atkins, 29, and attempted murder of Hope Bennett, 34.

On March 6, 2011, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Atkins and Bennett were seated in Hope’s white Chrysler Fifth Avenue. The Chrysler was parked along the curb in front of 2200 block of East 105th Street. Bennett was in the driver’s seat and Atkins was seated in the front passenger seat when Bush approached the passenger side of the vehicle and fired numerous gunshots into the vehicle, striking both Bennett and Atkins.

Bush fled the scene in an unknown direction. On April 19, 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of 187 PC- Murder and one count of 664/187 PC-Attempt Murder on Mr. Bush. An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest and he is currently in the custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation where he is serving a prison sentence.

