SHERMAN OAKS—According to California Highway Patrol, Bianca Lopez, 20, has been arrested after being involved in a four-vehicle collision in Sherman Oaks on Saturday, April 24—The incident occurred around midnight and left three people dead.

Lopez was traveling east on the 101 freeway in the vicinity of Van Nuys Boulevard when she ran into the rear end of a box truck. The crash caused both vehicles to collide into the center divider lane.

The driver of the box truck crashed into another vehicle. The accident caused the fourth car to crash into a concrete wall.

Both victims in the box truck were killed, a 15-year-old victim was transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center where the victim later died from the injuries sustained from the accident.

Lopez was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with minor injuries. Another driver, a 37 year-old, whose name has not been released, suffered major injuries.

Authorities suspect alcohol is the cause of the crash. The CHP’s West Valley Office is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call (818) 888-0980.