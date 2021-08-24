WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will host an Eastside Community Update Teleconference Meeting, to allow members of the community an opportunity to receive updates from staff about projects and initiatives impacting the Eastside of West Hollywood, and provide comments about issues and concerns facing residents who live in the region.

According to a news release from the city of West Hollywood, residents and community members who are interested in learning more about city services, projects, programs, and improvements impacting the city’s Eastside are asked to attend.

The Eastside Community Update Teleconference Meeting will occur on Wednesday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place via the Zoom platform. To RSVP and for more details and to access a link to the meeting, please visit the City’s website calendar: https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/24029/15?curm=9&cury=2021. Community members may tune-in to the livestream on the City’s WeHoTV YouTube Channel at www.weho.org/wehotv.

Community members can submit topics to be discussed at least 24 hours before the meeting. In addition, language translation services may be arranged in advance. To submit concerns or to request translation services, contact Jasmine Duckworth at jduckworth@weho.org.

“If you live, work, or play on the Eastside of West Hollywood, you won’t want to miss the Eastside Community Update Meeting,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore Lauren Meister. “This virtual town hall will give eastside constituents an opportunity to hear from staff at City Hall, to ask questions, and to offer feedback and comments in a public forum about important issues and concerns impacting the Eastside.”

“As the only Councilmember who lives on the Eastside of West Hollywood, I’m glad to see our city prioritizing getting feedback from our residents, businesses, and stakeholders,” said City of West Hollywood Councilmember John M. Erickson. “This meeting is an excellent opportunity to ask and get answers to your most pressing questions. Your participation will help shape the future of our neighborhood.”

In recent years, the Eastside has seen urban design and character changes from N. La Brea Avenue to the east, Fountain Avenue to the north, N. Hayworth Avenue to the west, and the West Hollywood city boundary to the south (approximately Willoughby Avenue west of Gardner and Romaine Street east of Gardner).

The Eastside has regional and small-scale local retail stores along Santa Monica Boulevard and adjacent small and medium-scale residential areas on the north and south make the area highly walkable. There is a strong presence of the Russian-speaking community and its range of locally oriented community markets and shops. The development of The Gateway at N. La Brea Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard has led to development in the area where hundreds of new residential units come online, which has created revitalization and changes.

In 2017, West Hollywood adopted its Eastside Community Priorities Plan, which looks toward the dynamic opportunities of the future, while retaining neighborhood charm. The plan articulates a shared community vision and focuses on programs and actions that improve the character of the area and improve service needs. For more details about the Eastside Community Priorities Plan, visit www.weho.org/eastside.

For more information contact Jasmine Duckworth, City of West Hollywood Community Affairs Coordinator, at (323) 848-6559 or at jduckworth@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.