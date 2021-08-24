MALIBU—The city of Malibu issued an alert noting that there will be night lane closures on Pacific Coast Highway starting on Monday, August 23. The closures will be related to Caltrans work on Malibu Lagoon Bridge to Corral Canyon Monday-Friday from 8 p.m. thru 6 a.m.

Caltrans will close one lane in each direction on PCH for a pavement preservation project to repair pavement and slurry seal the roadway.

Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Drivers can check traffic conditions before they leave by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap (www.quickmap.dot.ca.gov.)