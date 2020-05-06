STUDIO CITY—On Tuesday, May 5, the former Studio City home of singer, actor, comedian, and host of Who Do You Trust? Ed McMahon was listed for $6.795 million.

Located in the exclusive gated enclave of The Summit at 12000 Crest Ct, the 7,013 square foot home is set on a 0.34 acre lot. It features 6 bedrooms – with a separate wing for guests or children – and 6.5 bathrooms, as well as a pool, spa, barbecue center, and wet bar. The listing describes the property as “exceptionally private and perfectly proportioned for sophisticated comforts and lavish entertaining”, and the large lawn is supposedly “perfect for daytime recreation and parties under the stars.” The traditional-style home also has views of canyons and the ocean.

The home was built in 1989, when it was sold for just under $2.3 million. The current owner purchased the property in mid-July 2014 for $6.3 million, leaving their total profit – if the house is sold at list price – at under $500,000.

Schools nearby include Walter Reed Middle School, North Hollywood Senior High School, and Carpenter Community Charter School, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, Pitney Bowes, and GreatSchools.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, open house information is unclear in some areas, as mentioned in the listing. Those interested in viewing the home are requested to contact the agent for a private showing.

The official listing can be viewed here. It ends with an overall description of the home as “a warm and welcoming residence of rare quality.”