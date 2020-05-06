WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, May 5, the City of West Hollywood announced that it launched a free Temporary Grocery Delivery Program for “vulnerable residents”.

The service is provided for residents of West Hollywood aged 62 years old or older and/or with disabilities. To participate in the Delivery Program, individuals must be enrolled in the City’s On-Call Transportation Program, which provides trips to seniors and those with disabilities on short notice, during weekends and evenings and to areas beyond those served by other transport programs. Those interested can register here for the Transportation Program here.

After enrolling in the On-Call Transportation Program, residents should order and pay for groceries from Gelson’s, Pavilions, or Sprouts in West Hollywood. They should then call (310) 981-9303 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Sunday to ask for delivery service using the Temporary Grocery Delivery Program. A delivery driver will contact the resident to confirm their availability for acceptance of the groceries, and a driver will then pick up and deliver the order.

The Program has been designed to assist those who are more vulnerable to infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain that causes COVID-19. As of Monday, May 4, there have been 141 positive COVID-19 cases in the city of West Hollywood. The official announcement of the Program can be viewed here.

“The City of West Hollywood is continuing to respond to the needs of our community during this unprecedented crisis,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico. “Getting needed groceries and supplies to our most at-risk community members is vital and I encourage everyone who qualifies to take advantage of this program so we can all support one another in staying Safer At Home.”