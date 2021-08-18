CALIFORNIA—On August 11, an Amador County Unified School District (UCUSD) teacher for Sutter Creek Elementary School was assaulted over mask regulations. The assault was the result of faculty who are vaccinated are permitted to remove their masks, but students cannot. All students in the ACUSD must wear masks to school.

A parent was arguing with the school principal, Tia Peters, when a male teacher stepped intervened and the parent assaulted the teacher. The teacher was sent to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The ACUSD Superintendent, Torie Gibson issued the following statement:

“He had some lacerations on his face, some bruising on his face, a pretty good knot on the back of his head,” and “As sad as it is, I’m not shocked this happened. People are tired of mandates and being told what to do.”

Sutter Creek Police Department is investigating the incident.

A dad at Sutter Creek Elementary School in Amador, CA, irate over mask mandates, beat up a teacher and sent him to the hospital on the first day of school this week. pic.twitter.com/QSYIrcbSrX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 15, 2021

“Yesterday afternoon, the Sutter Creek Police Department was dispatched to a local elementary school regarding a disturbance between a parent and a staff member concerning COVID-19 procedures and facial maskings. The matter is being investigated and the findings will be forwarded to the Amador County District Attorney’s Office for review and if appropriate, criminal prosecution. Anyone who may have witnessed the event should call the Sutter Creek Police Department at (209) 267-5646,” reads a statement on the SCPD Facebook page.

California is the first state to initiate a mask mandate for individuals who are not vaccinated. The new law passed by Governor Gavin Newsom requires all teachers and school faculty to either get a COVID vaccine or submit to weekly coronavirus testing.

Canyon News reached out to Peters for a statement, but did not hear back before print.