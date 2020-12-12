HOLLYWOOD—On December 10, 2020, Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian and television host, has confirmed that she contracted Coronavirus. She tells fans that her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will be shut down until January.

On her Twitter, she wrote “Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.” She has also thanked her fans for their positive messages.

Fans have also expressed their sorrow and love. Kym Douglas (television host, best-selling author, comedienne, beauty, fashion and lifestyle expert) has commented on Instagram “Sending you love, support and prayers @theellenshow. For so many years I have stood next to you watching you give so much to others…now it’s time for you to let US give back to you Love, support and prayers. 🙏🏻❤️👊🏼”

Guests who have been on her show in the last two weeks include Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Diane Keaton, Bryan Cranston and, on Wednesday, Leslie Odom Jr.