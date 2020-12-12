UNITED STATES−Michigan State Representative, Cynthia A. Johnson has been reprimanded after allegedly making threats to President Donald Trump supporters in a video posted on social media.

On December 2, during a hearing in Lansing, Michigan Democrats and Republicans of the House Oversight Committee discussed alleged election fraud that transpired in the state.

Trump attorney, Rudy Guiliani brought in witnesses who testified to the committee during the hearing. Rep. Matt Hall of the Senate Oversight Committee led the hearing.

The first witness, Hima Kolanagireddy, a credentialed GOP challenger who specialized in IT, testified. She indicated that the ballots kept getting jammed and that the election workers did not know that they were to cancel the votes when the machine jammed to avoid ballots being counted twice.

Kolanagireddy also told of the unfair treatment toward GOP election workers.

Witness #2 testified in regard to duplicate ballots. He saw election workers frequently grab duplicate ballots. He also witnessed a “Mr. Baxter,” bring in ballots from another area.

The second witness indicated that there were approximately 50,000 ballots and that they were all for Biden. He also claimed that some of the ballots were changed by election workers from mixed ballots to straight Democrat tickets.

Rep. Hall gave Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson time to question the witnesses. She sited that the witnesses were not under oath and that none of them represented Detroit. She did not have a question.

Giuliani spoke up and said that all of the witnesses present had signed sworn affidavits as to what happened.

Witness, #1 then offered to be sworn under oath.

Witness number two was questioned about taking the duplicate ballots.

Rudy Giuliani was then asked by C.A. Johnson if he thought that he and the President were honest men? Giuliani appeared to be surprised by the question and asked if he really had to answer that.

Rep. Hall called C.A. Johnson to order for the second time, asking her if she had a point of order? She was called out of order.

C.A. Johnson received numerous messages containing hate speech following the hearing. In a separate interview, Johnson indicated that she received thousands of threatening calls over her treatment of the witnesses and Guiliani at the hearing.

More than one caller recommended C.A. Johnson be lynched.

At that point, Johnson made the YouTube video telling Trump supporters to, “Walk lightly, and calling on “soldiers” saying, “make them pay.”

Following these instances, Rep. C.A. Johnson was removed from the committees she was serving on due to the threatening messages directed toward supporters of the President of the United States.

Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer responded to Rep. C.A. Johnson’s reprimand on Thursday, December 10, siding with Johson, saying, “Republican leaders went “too far.”

facebook.com/MYKJOANZ/videos/10159387390434245