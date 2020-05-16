BEL AIR—On Thursday, May 14, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk listed four of his Bel Air mansions for a total of $62.5 million.

Since this move comes a week after Musk listed two other homes in the same area, all of his Bel Air properties are now for sale for a combined total of $102 million. This barrage of listings comes shortly after he Tweeted: “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

When Twitter user @kulpability asked Musk if he was doing it “because you need the cash” or “to protest the world burning down,” he responded by saying “[I] don’t need the cash. [I’m] devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession[s] just weigh you down.”

The four new estates can only be acquired as a full set spanning 3.41 acres. Their individual locations are 10947 Chalon Rd., and 954, 955, and 958 Somera Rd. Musk continues to sell his properties without the representation of any agency, and the official description claims that the package of four is “a project for the big thinker, designed to showcase one of the best views in Los Angeles – from the city to the ocean and beyond.”

Details on each individual property and “insight on the project as a whole” will only be provided “upon request by qualified buyers.” Musk claims that this is “due to listing limitations.”

The posting reveals that there are 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 8 garage spaces, and the “total interior livable area” is 7,026 square feet. This may refer to the 10947 Chalon Rd residence only, as all 4 properties are for sale under this address.

Public records show that Musk purchased the residence(s) for $20 million in 2015, but it is unclear if the price is for the Chalon Rd home alone, or for all 4 properties. If the value is what he paid for all 4 estates, Musk stands to make more than triple the amount of money he spent and earn a profit of over $42 million.

