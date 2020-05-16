HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, May 4, the former home of Merry Norris, the late co-founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), was listed for $5.995 million.

Norris passed away in March, at the age of 80, due to health issues stemming from pneumonia. Curbed LA reported that she purchased the house in 1984 – architect Gus Duffy designed it 2 years prior for interior designer Ron Collier.

Located in Los Angeles’s coveted Bird Streets at 1473 Oriole Dr., the lot spans 0.17 acres. There are 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms across the 4,501 square foot home, which has been dubbed “The Magnificent Merry Norris Modern.” Norris, keen on entertaining fellow socialites and displaying her extensive art collection, hired interior designer Barbara Barry to elevate the space.

According to the official listing, there are “perfectly proportioned voluminous spaces drenched in light,” large public rooms, and a “direct access 2-car garage.” The master suite boasts 2 baths and a sitting room, and there are “stunning western views” throughout the home. The dining and living areas both have large glass sliding doors leading to a pool, and there are “fully landscaped grounds” surrounding the house.

Fairfax Senior High School, Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School, and West Hollywood Elementary School are all located within 0.6 to 3.3 miles of the property.

Property website Zillow, using factors like neighborhood details, home features, and the listing’s popularity, estimates that the home’s market value is just under $5.8 million – an approximation which falls more than $200,000 below the list price. The website also estimates a sales range of $5.49 to $6.07 million.

The listing agent is Bret Parsons of Compass; he can be contacted at (310) 497-5832 or bret.parsons@compass.com. View the official listing here.

The property description ends by reiterating its unique nature: “this home is a ‘rare bird’ indeed, poised in a premium location.”