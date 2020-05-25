WEST HOLLYWOOD—People residing in the City of West Hollywood, are ordered to wear face-coverings while in public places, amid the New COVID-19. Executive orders went in effect on Saturday, May 23.

The City of West Hollywood indicates that facial masks are not required for children under two-years-old, or anyone with breathing problems, or cannot remove a mask without help. Face covering for children two to eight years should only wear a mask with adult supervision.

“We know from Public Health officials that physical distancing and face coverings are effective in helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath. “Now that we’ve moved into the beginning stages of the LA County’ Roadmap to Recovery,’ we must remain vigilant in adhering to physical distancing, using cloth face coverings, and continuing to stay at home whenever we can. We can be stronger than this virus — but only if we all do our part to protect ourselves, our friends, our neighbors, and our essential workers. The simple act of wearing a cloth face covering may very well save lives.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has an instruction video on how to make a cloth face mask, please the website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest the following regarding the cloth face mask.

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.

Be secured with ties or ear loops.

Include multiple layers of fabric.

Allow for breathing without restriction.

Be routinely washed.

Be able to be washed and machine-dried without damage.

Authorities of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station will observe and provide coaching and warnings and give citations when required.

Social distancing is still mandatory and only leaving home for essential needs is encouraged. For more information such as business and essential services contact by phone (323) 848-6400 and via the City’s website at www.weho.org.