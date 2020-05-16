SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, May 14, Interim City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Lane Dilg issued a 14th supplement to the City’s local emergency order, which extends the end date of the emergency declaration – and all related directives – to June 30, 2020.

The order also makes wearing face coverings whenever there may be contact with “non-household members” mandatory. The only exemptions from this rule are: children under 2 years of age, people with breathing difficulties, anyone with disabilities that prevent the usage of a cloth face covering, and those who cannot remove a face covering without help. Coverings also need not be worn while participating in water activities.

Despite these exemptions, the directive notes that “all persons leaving their residences for the limited purposes allowed by the County Department of Public Health’s Safer at Home Order, including any later amendments or successors thereto, must strictly comply with the social (physical) distancing requirements stated in that Order or specified in guidance or protocols established by the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.”

All parks have been reopened, including Palisades Park. It was also noted that street sweeping would begin again on June 1 on a monthly schedule.

Tennis courts are allowed to reopen too, but only for singles play. The official announcement about the supplement notes that the courts at Reed Park will be available for residents to use this weekend, and there will be more openings in the coming weeks.

“As additional businesses begin to reopen for curbside service and some recreation opportunities are allowed, the measures we take when outside our homes are all the more essential to protect us all,” said Dilg. “We thank our community members for your ongoing efforts to keep us on track for recovery and a return to health.”