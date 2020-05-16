SHERMAN OAKS—On Wednesday, May 13, celebrity DJ Drew Taggart reduced the list price of his Sherman Oaks home to $15,950 per month.

Taggart, who is best known for being one-half of the popular EDM-pop duo “The Chainsmokers,” initially listed the property in late March for $15,995 a month. The monthly price reduction is worth $45 – equivalent to 0.3% of the original cost.

Situated on a 0.14-acre lot at 15123 Camarillo Street, the Cape Cod-style home contains 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The house itself spans 3,815 square feet across 2 stories and comes with 2 parking spaces.

The home’s extensive amenities include a family room, living room, “kitchen fit for a cook,” and covered patio. The master suite – adorned with “tall cathedral ceilings” – boasts its own private patio and a large walk-in closet. Some of the property’s high quality finishings are custom cabinetry, a Carrera marble island, a surround sound system, and 3 fireplaces. The outdoor space features a heated pool and spa.

Records on property website Zillow, sourced from First Light Property Management Inc, reveal that Taggart purchased the home in July 2018 for $2.238 million.

Schools nearby include Kester Avenue Elementary School, Van Nuys Middle School, and Van Nuys Senior High School. All are located within 2.1 miles of the property.

Despite the almost-$16,000 monthly asking price, Zillow estimates the rental value to be just $7,577 per month. This approximation was apparently “computed using a proprietary formula.”

The property agents are Alexander Vichinsky of The Agency and James Harris of Bond Street Partners. The former can be contacted at (818) 379-7122 and the latter at (424) 400-5915.

View the listing at www.theagencyre.com and www.bondstreetpartners.com.