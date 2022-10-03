SANTA MONICA—Starting November 1, the Traffic Services Division of the Santa Monica Police Department will begin to enforce Santa Monica Municipal Code section 3.12.380. The Ordinance prohibits driving or parking a vehicle on any sidewalk, parkway, or curb, other than a driveway or roadway.

A “parkway” is the area of the public right-of-way not intended for vehicular use and refers to the portion of a street other than a roadway or a sidewalk. The parkway sits between the sidewalk and the street curb. A parkway can be located where no curb exists between the sidewalk and the roadway, which Santa Monica has reserved for landscaping and utilities. The Ordinance prohibits parking on the “driveway apron,” the portion of a driveway between a property line and any curb.

Any person violating the Ordinance is subject to a parking citation with a fine in the amount of $63 per violation. The city of Santa Monica is focused on ensuring that its streets, sidewalks, and public-right-of way areas are safe, accessible, and equitably available for all residents and visitors. For more details call 311 or email 311@santamonica.gov.