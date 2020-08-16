SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica restaurant Enterprise Fish Co. is permanently closing after 43 years in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 12, the restaurant modified its policies on and announced on Facebook of their extra modifications taken to be in accordance with the CDC & LA health department guidelines. However, three days after, the restaurant was forced to close on March 15 under Governor Newsom’s orders to shut down all indoor dining to halt the spread of coronavirus.

“Just found out that Fish Co. is closed. Sad day. Saw a for sale sign outside the building too. Peace Fish Co.,” a yelp commentator stated.

According to the real estate listings, the 10,304 square-foot building has officially been put on the market for approximately $19,900,000 which includes its neighboring building on 175 Pier Ave comprised of an additional 5,864 square-foot property. It has been the first time being on the market in 30 years.

“This investment offering presents a unique opportunity to an owner user or an investor to purchase an asset with very high barriers to entry in the heart of Silicon Beach. An owner user can immediately occupy the office spaces, or an investor can sign long term leases at market rates,” the property listing states.

Located on 174 Kinney St., the seafood restaurant has been in business since 1977. Another Enterprise Fish Co. location in Santa Barbara have shut down as well. This is one of the several businesses that experienced a falling out from the ongoing COVID-19. In March, the restaurant initiated a fundraiser to help support the employees during the pandemic. They have raised nearly $2,780 from their $15,000 goal on GoFundMe.

Other businesses have closed and filed for bankruptcy in Santa Monica including MUJI and Coffee Bean on Main Street. The restaurant has yet to make an official announcement of its official closure.