UNITED STATES—After Democratic Party nominee for President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, had his first campaign event with his Vice Presidential pick, Kamala D. Harris, on August 13, he refused to take any questions from reporters after the event had concluded.

Several of the reporters and journalists, who had questions they wanted to ask of the former Vice President, voiced their displeasure of what Mr. Biden did, mostly via social media.

Jonathan Martin of the New York Times remarked “to be expected for the roll-out. But this is not a show of confidence on day two,” following up with “the seriousness of the topic and the times – to say nothing of Biden’s own criticism of Trump’s contempt for a free press – makes accountability all the more essential.”

CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson ponders, “I get Biden + Harris not taking questions on the day of their debut, but today they also left without taking questions. When will they? Voters deserve answers to questions.”

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy chimes in, “Biden & Harris need to face questions — tough questions — from the media. This is not a coronation, even if some of the fawning coverage might lead you to believe otherwise.”

Tim Young, a political satirist and columnist sarcastically quipped, “Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will continue to not take questions today… what a hell of a campaign!”

Finally, NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell reports, “Now it’s time for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to take questions from reporters. They declined.”

Even though, Biden has done interviews with the media, while running for President, he has mostly stayed out of the public eye, even after becoming the presumptive nominee.

During the Democratic primary, it was well-known that Biden didn’t campaign in many states, including California and Wisconsin, which are always up for contention among more left-leaning Democrats.