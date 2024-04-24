LOS ANGELES—On Tuesday, April 23, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that a man has been charged with breaking into the official Getty House residence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, of Los Angeles has been charged in case 24CJCF02628 with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary with person present and one felony count of vandalism of $400 or more in damage or destruction of property.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Dept. 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. His preliminary hearing setting was scheduled for May 6, in the same department and courthouse. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. If convicted as charged he faces 13 years and four months in prison.

On April 21, at 6:40 a.m., Hunter is accused of breaking into the official home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass by smashing a rear glass door, causing between $5,000 and $10,000 worth of damage.

Hunter was cut by the glass and left blood stains in the house. Mayor Bass, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were inside at the time of the incident. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.