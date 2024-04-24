SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, April 23, the city of Santa Monica announced that registration for the city’s summer recreation programs begins Wednesday, April 24, at 6 a.m. for Santa Monica residents, and Wednesday, May 1, at 6 a.m. for non-residents.

Indoor and outdoor recreation classes for all ages are provided at city parks, the Santa Monica Swim Center and the Annenberg Community Beach House seasonally throughout the year.

All classes and camps require an account via ActiveNet, which is the city’s online registration system. Instructions for how to create an ActiveNet account can be found online. Once registration opens, interested individuals can register here.

The Santa Monica Community Recreation Division provides valuable programs and enrichment opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in a multitude of classes, programs, and events throughout its parks, fields, and facilities.

Community Recreation runs programs and facilities that keep Santa Monica active including the Santa Monica Swim Center & Aquatics Program, Memorial Park Gym, the Cove Skatepark, Adult Sports Leagues, and Community Camps & Classes.

Information on Santa Monica’s recreation classes and camps, field permits, sports leagues and more can be viewed at: https://santamonica.gov/topic-explainers/recreation-programs-in-santa-monica.