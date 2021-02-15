UNITED STATES−On Friday, January 12, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) used a Tweet that had reportedly been altered by someone other than the author. Swalwell was using the tweet as evidence. He recited them out loud, indicating that Trump’s tweets incited the riots and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Swalwell cited a tweet by Kylie Jane, a Trump supporter, during the impeachment hearing. She was tweeting with the names @JenLawrence21, @AmyKremer, and @KylieJaneKremer.

Jennifer Lynn Lawrence saw the altered tweet and spoke up.

When she wrote it, the tweet had not contained some of the information that Swalwell used in the impeachment hearings of President Donald J. Trump.

I’ve never been verified on Twitter so why did my Tweet used in the fact-free impeachment include a verification badge? I’m assuming Democrats faked it like they are faking the whole case. @RepSwalwell why did you add a verified badge to my tweet in your presentation? pic.twitter.com/9Ww0TLveNA — Jennifer Lynn Lawrence (@JenLawrence21) February 10, 2021

In her Tweet, Lawrence wrote:

“I’ve never been verified on Twitter so why did my Tweet used in the fact-free impeachment include a verification badge? I’m assuming Democrats faked it like they are faking the whole case. @RepSwalwell why did you add a verified badge to my tweet in your presentation?” Lawrence asked on Twitter.

The blue checkmark beside the author’s name indicates that the Tweet had been verified.

Congressman @ericswalwell used @KylieJaneKremer’s tweets as evidence during the #impeachmenttrial trial & accused @america1stwomen of inciting violence. This is outrageous for a couple of reasons…#impeachment

pic.twitter.com/ZgMEZJy7Am — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 12, 2021

Eric Swalwell represents California’s 15th Congressional District, which includes, southwest Almeda County, Contra Costa County, Dublin, and Castro Valley.

Swalwell was recently publicly accused of being assigned a Chinese spy, has been appointed as an Impeachment Manager, by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Speaker Pelosi also re-appointed Swalwell, to the House Committee on Homeland Security that he had previously served on during the 113th Congress.

Nancy Pelosi knew that Eric Swalwell was compromised by a Chinese Communist Party spy and she still gave him a spot on the House Intelligence Committee. America deserves to know why she allowed that. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 9, 2020

Actor, founder of Turning Point USA, and host Charlie Kirk addressed Nancy Pelosi on Twitter indicating she knew that Eric Swalwell was compromised by the Chinese Communist Party.