HOLLYWOOD—One of the actors from the HBO breakout hit, “Euphoria” has died. Angus Cloud, 25, who portrayed drug dealer Fezco, died on Monday, July 31. The actor was found inside his family’s home in Oakland, California. His family called the Oakland Fire Department for a medical emergency, and the actor was declared dead upon arrival by officials.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family indicated in a statement. Cloud’s father recently passed away, whose funeral the actor attended in Ireland last week.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” reads a statement from Cloud’s family.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud has portrayed the character Fezco since its debut in 2019. Cloud attended the Oakland School for the Arts with his “Euphoria” co-star, actress Zendaya, who portrays Rue Bennett on the series. The actor was currently working on a monster movie project with Universal Pictures.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time,” reads a statement from the “Euphoria” Twitter account from Monday.

Details on the third season of the series have not yet been disclosed, with Fezco’s character being injured and arrested during the season two finale of the series. He appeared in the indie films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” in 2023. He also made appearances in music videos for Becky G, Juice WRLD, Noah Cyrus and Karol G. Cloud is survived by his younger brother and twin sisters.