SARASOTA, FL—On July 30, the actor and comedian, Paul Reubens, known for his role as Pee Wee Herman, died at the age of 70 his estate announced on Monday, July 31.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hears as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit,” a statement from his estate read.



“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” read a message from Reuben’s Instagram account.



He made his debut in acting in the 1970s with the Los Angeles comedy group known, “The Groundlings.” He also starred in “30 Rock,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and “The Blues Brothers.” Paul earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1988.



His childlike character, Pee-Wee Herman captivated children with his high pitched, squeaky voice, clownish make-up, and gray suit that appeared to small. The high-tide pants and loafers were topped off with red tie, with red lipstick to match. He also had appearances in “Batman Returns,” “The Night Before Christmas,” “Mystery Men,” “The Smurfs,” and other voice work.



In the 1980s HBO aired, “The Pee-Wee Herman Show,” which later joined Warner Bros. Director Tim Burton later launched, “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure in 1985.” The character continued appearance until the 1990s with “Big Top Pee-Wee.”



In 1991, Reubens was arrested and charged for indecent exposure inside an adult movie theater. In 2010, Reuben’s iconic character appeared on Broadway. In 2016, Pee-Wee’s career ended with “Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday.”



Reubens family requested memorials be made in honor of Rueben’s parents with a statement that read:



“Paul asked that any expressions of sympathy be made in his honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to Stand Up to Cancer or organizations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.”