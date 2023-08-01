SANTA MONICA—One individual was stabbed near beach restrooms located near the end of Bicknell Avenue on Monday, July 31.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of the beach at approximately 2:07 p.m., according to a statement by Santa Monica Police Department.

Upon arrival, the officers located the victim near the beach bathrooms “suffering from at least one stab wound to the chest.”

Officers administered first aid and CPR until the Santa Monica Fire Department transported the victim to an unknown local hospital.

The suspect has yet to be identified and was immediately taken into custody at the scene.

No additional details have been provided to the public.