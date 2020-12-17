BRENTWOOD—Stacy Frost the Ex-wife to TikTok owner Andrew Frost has just bought a new home for $25 million, located in Brentwood, California. The home sits on almost two acres of land and was originally on the market for $35 million.

“Stacey and her current partner Damien Newman fell for the place after they started leasing the property for an undisclosed sum last year, Variety reported”.

Some features about the home are eight bedrooms, twelve and a half bathrooms, with granite counter tops, 69-foot infinity pool with an inset spa, soccer-pitch-sized lawn, and 20,000 square feet of living space.

“Set privately on a flag lot and invisible from the street behind tall gates, the Brentwood mansion dwarfs neighboring homes, its vast motor court guaranteed to impress guests as they maneuver around a central water feature and gaze up at the entryway’s towering columns, which span the full height of the structure. Inside, the airplane hangar-sized foyer offers a double staircase overlooking polished marble floors, and spacious formal living and dining rooms, both of them with coffered ceilings and the latter sporting a shimmery crystal chandelier”.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, and an island the size of a bus, complemented by a breakfast bar topped with waterfall marble slab. The home also has a “catering kitchen” which is located directly off the dining room.

The main floor throughout the home also has a family room with a fireplace with direct access to the patio and a wood paneled room to play billiards in a grigio marble fireplace.

The home comes with an elevator to help access the subterranean lower level. The lower levels of the home include 1,000 bottle wine cellar, wet bar, lounge area, and soundproof movie room.

For automotive the home is equipped with a three-car garage and underground auto museum that can hold up to twelve cars, surrounded by mirrored walls.

There is a separate staff wing which includes two bedrooms and third kitchen.

Stacy and her ex-husband Andrew Frost the confounder of Susquehanna International Group had got a divorce back in 2010.

In October 2020 reports had shown that Susquehanna owns 15% stake in TikTok owner ByteDance https://www.wsj.com/articles/secretive-high-speed-trading-firm-hits-jackpot-with-tiktok-11601544610.