CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, May 13, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an order requiring all Angelenos to wear face coverings when outside their homes.

“We all have to recognize that we’re not moving beyond COVID-19 — we’re learning to live with it. That means taking every reasonable precaution, so we can continue taking careful steps forward to safely begin reopening the economy and getting some of our lives back,” said Garcetti. “Face coverings help stop the spread of the virus. Wearing them whenever we’re away from home will create a meaningful layer of protection for people we might come into contact with, and that makes sense at this stage of our response to the crisis. It’s simple: wear one whenever you go out.”

The order only exempts children under 2 years of age or people with specific disabilities, and builds upon Garcetti’s previous April 7 directive for non-medical essential business workers and customers to wear face coverings. The exact text of the new order reads:

“To engage in passive outdoor activity and recreation, provided that the individuals comply with social distancing requirements, including, without limitation, walking, running, cycling; use of scooters, roller skates, skateboards, or other personal mobility devices. All individuals engaging in outdoor activities, except for water activities, must wear a cloth face covering. Young children who are at risk of suffocation and people with certain disabilities are not required to wear a face covering.”

Garcetti also revised the City’s Safer-at-Home emergency order, enabling all retail businesses – except those in indoor malls – to provide delivery, curbside, and doorside services.

Beaches and some recreational areas have been opened for outdoor exercise, as per the following order:

“Golf is permitted; public and private courses (not including pro-shops or dine-in restaurants) may operate upon implementing the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Reopening Protocol for Golf Courses … Beaches are open for active recreation, including swimming, surfing, running and walking; however, sunbathing, sitting, gatherings, youth camps, group sports and athletic competitions are not allowed. Parks shall remain open for recreational activities while practicing social distancing and shall follow the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Reopening Protocol for Use of Public Trails … Tennis and pickle ball courts, shooting and archery ranges, equestrian centers, model airplane areas, community gardens, and bike parks may operate. Census Centers located at Recreation and Parks facilities may remain open, provided strict adherence to social distancing practices.”

An end date for the order has also been removed, prompting the Mayor to reassure residents that officials are working continuously to restore a sense of normalcy as soon as possible.

“We will continue to adjust the order gradually — to safely allow more activities, more businesses to operate, and more Angelenos to get back to work,” said Garcetti. “This is a process. We are constantly assessing how to take steps forward whenever we can or backward whenever we have to. No matter what, we’re guided by science and committed to transparency — and I’ll keep doing whatever is necessary to keep people safe, healthy, and informed every step of the way.”