UNITED STATES−Popular Game shows, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” and “Price is Right” are fundraising for charities including Planned Parenthood.

On Thursday, June 4, the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” hosted a celebrity fundraising episode for their grand finale featuring CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and talk show host, Andy Cohen playing or Planned Parenthood and the Spikes K9 fund.

Talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Celebrity Fundraising Show, calling it, “fun for the family, and fun for his family.”

In another episode of Millionaire that aired on May 17, Hayley Kiyoko wins the #CelebDragRace and donates her winnings to Planned Parenthood.

Public records indicate that Planned Parenthood, founded by Margaret Sanger, performed more than 345,000 abortions last year. The numbers have reportedly increased for 2020 so far this year as Planned Parenthood was deemed essential by the majority of governors across the U.S. Planned Parenthood stayed open during the shutdowns in most major cities.

The K9 Fund, founded by James Hatch, pays for the care of the working dogs trained to assist Police and military police in dangerous situations. The K9 Fund provides vests for the dogs and also heat detectors for the vehicles the K9’s ride in to and from crime scenes.

Jimmy Kimmel Plays "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" with His Kids Jimmy is hosting the primetime return of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" with famous people playing for a million dollars for the charity of their choice. It's fun for the whole family, including Jimmy's family, specifically his kids Jane and Billy. "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" premieres Wednesday, April 8th at 10|9c on ABC.

The famous drag queen, and actor, Ru Paul Andre Charles played on the #1 Rated daytime game show, The Price is Right to raise funds for Planned Parenthood on their prime time special, “The Price is Right at Night” on May 11, 2020. Ru Paul reportedly won the game with a $1000,000 donation to Planned Parenthood.

