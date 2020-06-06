WOODLAND HILLS — Westfield has delayed the opening of malls in Woodland Hills and Valencia, as a statement on their website indicates on Saturday, June 6.

The delayed openings are announced during a time of protests, looting, and destruction, occurring after the death of George Floyd. Looting, vandalism, arson, and destruction have specifically affected malls and businesses across the country.

Both locations were announced to open June 3 as L.A. County modified quarantine restrictions for businesses in the area.

The San Fernando Valley Business Journal reports that a Westfield’s statement said the delayed opening was due to the “looting and vandalism during protests of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.”

The statement on Westfield’s website says, “For the welfare of our customers, employees and retail partners, we have delayed our planned reopening and will announce a new date in the coming days. We strongly believe in the importance of inclusivity and in the strength of our community – please stay safe, and we look forward to reopening to serve you soon.”

The opening will delay Westfield Topanga and the Village in Woodland Hills, as well as Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia. Both were originally closed due to COVID-19.

Amidst the protests, looting, and riots, a Target attached to Westfield Topanga was broken into and looted, as well as a Nordstrom Rack across the street.

The closures of Westfield Topanga, The Village, and Westfield Valencia Town Center are indefinite, although each respective website states open hours beginning June 29.

When Westfield does reopen their Woodland Hills and Valencia locations, full COVID-19 precautions will be in effect. Masks will be required for all employees and customers, common areas will be readily disinfected with hand sanitizer available nearby as well, and social distancing will be in full effect.

Throughout the world, Westfield’s parent company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, has re-opened malls successfully within COVID-19 restrictions with a press release stating as of June 2, 65 of the company’s 90 locations have reopened.

For more information visit https://www.westfield.com/ and for more information on Westfield’s COVID-19 precautions visit https://www.westfield.com/topanga/what-we-are-doing.