STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Beau Mann, who has been missing for almost a month.

Beau was last in contact with family members on November 28 via phone call. He was last seen on November 30, around 2 p.m., at a convenience store, on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard. He has not been seen or heard from since, and his family is concerned about his safety.

Bean Mann.

Beau is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, and black shoes. He may also have a large backpack.

Anyone who has seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Beau Mann is asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.