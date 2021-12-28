STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Beau Mann, who has been missing for almost a month.

Beau was last in contact with family members on November 28 via phone call. He was last seen on November 30, around 2 p.m., at a convenience store, on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard. He has not been seen or heard from since, and his family is concerned about his safety.

Beau is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, and black shoes. He may also have a large backpack.

Anyone who has seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Beau Mann is asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.