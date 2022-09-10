WOODLAND HILLS—The family of an 81-year old woman who was murdered in Woodland Hills last month reaches out to the public pleading to help find her killer.

Clara Kim told NBC Los Angeles that her mom Ok Ja Kim was the core of their family. The person everyone went to for guidance and inspiration.

The 81-year-old’s family became concerned when they did not hear from her. Her daughter’s husband went over to Kim’s home on Tuesday, August 2, to do a welfare check and discovered her partially-charred body under her mattress. They immediately called 9-1-1. Kim was pronounced dead on the scene when officials arrived.

When detectives arrived they found signs of forced entry and a possible burglary. They believe that someone broke into her home, took her belongings and tried to set the home on fire. Earlier in the investigation evidence revealed that the room Kim was found in had the door shut which prevented the home from being engulfed in flames.

“To burglarize a home, that’s one thing. To rob a home, it’s another thing, but the horrific nature in which they murdered her, it truly is just disgusting,” Clara told NBC Los Angeles. “People need to understand how grotesque this was, how horrific this was, it’s just pure evil.”

The police have been on this case for a month now with no leads.

If you have any information please call Detective Sharon Kim with the Los Angeles Police Department. All tips may be helpful: 39000@lapd.online or 818-374-9550.