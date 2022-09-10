POINT OF VIEW—Sitting here with my morning Joe pondering the problems of the world, and am just amazed that entire countries of people accepted recent events as mere coincidence.



In the last decade, Americans learned that the next weapon would more than likely be a bioweapon. Don’t we wish we knew who started that rumor now? My goodness, what a mess.



If I were to remind you that the coronavirus, or COVID-19, as it is now called started in a lab, you might say, we’ve already beaten that horse to death. We all know that.



Okay, but was it just happenstance that the people who studied the coronavirus at the National Institute of Health like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and Dr. Birx, were the ones that brought forth the vaccination that could prevent the spread?

In an article published on July 3, 2017, by Dr. Filippa Lentzos for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientist entitled, “Ignore Bill Gates: Where Bioweapons Really Belong,” Dr. Lentzos says, bioweapons must be back in fashion, reminding us of the 2001 Anthrax contamination.



Lanczos was researching biological threats, biosecurity, and an International Security expert from the King’s College in London, England. She is not only brilliant but gorgeous.



The good doctor goes on to mention the purchase of a plague bacteria in 1995 by Larry Wayne Harris, who the author then described as a “White Supremacist.” In her article, Dr. Lentzos speaks of the Microsoft founder turned philanthropist, Bill Gates. This is what she had to say.



“Over the last several years, the world’s richest man has spent vast sums of money on global health, and in the last few months, he has turned his attention to bioterrorism. At a high-profile security summit in Munich in February[2017] he warned that bioterrorism could kill tens of millions. At a London security meeting a couple of months later, he said terrorists could wipe out 30 million people by weaponizing a disease such as smallpox.”



Let’s move on to the mad scientist himself, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NAVAID). His expertise goes way back further than the coronavirus, which he studied extensively.



According to his bio on the NIAID website, Fauci was appointed Director of NIAID in 1984 to study HIV/AIDS. A virus that was thought to be spread through homosexual men, just like Monkeypox is now. Remember when AIDS/HIV was still in Africa?



On the website, in the list of Dr. Fauci’s expertise, he was referred to as an expert in respiratory infections. That was 1984.

Dr. Debra Birx, a leading immunologist who had a four-decade-long career, and was a global HIV/AIDS expert served on the Coronavirus Task Force from 2020=2021 with Dr. Anthony Fauci who until recently served as Chief Medical Advisor to the President.



Perhaps this is all a coincidence, or to coin a phrase from years gone by, a coinkydink. It’s just happenstance, right, or is it?