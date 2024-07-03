FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA—On July 2, Judge Ural Glanville published the full transcripts of a secret meeting he had with rapper, Young Thug, who has been jailed on racketeering charges. On July 3, Judge Glanville put the trial on hold, recused himself over allegations of misconduct, and published the transcripts. The meeting reportedly took place on June 10. The jury was on break until Monday, July 8th. This and the case of the state of Georgia v. Donald J. Trump have been postponed.



Judge Glanville made the following statement regarding the meeting.



“The court, is of the opinion, based on the case law, that this was a proper ex parte meeting.”



Reports indicate that the case will be on hold indefinitely. Court proceedings will not go forward until another judge, not affiliated with the case reviews the motions and the judge’s request for recusal.



This case has gone on for 18 months and has been recorded as the longest trial in Georgia history.



The rapper, better known as, “Young Thug,” stands accused of allegedly operating a street gang called, “Young Slime Life,” or YSL. This trial has also been referred to as the YSL trial.



Prosecutors explained in an 88-page indictment that the YSL gang shares the same initials as Young Thug’s Music label. The YSL of the music label stands for Young Stoner Life.



In their closed-door meeting, Young Thug and his attorneys representing him disagreed about Young Thug’s use of the 5th Amendment. Young Thug was reportedly and repeatedly advised not to plead the 5th Amendment which he did anyway.



The young rapper voiced his concerns over his young nephews learning about the crimes he committed.



In D.A. Willis’s case against YSL, the case has been halted indefinitely.



The case against former President Trump and his allies for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential election has also been postponed indefinitely after the Georgia Supreme Court agreed to have Willis removed from the prosecution.



Willis has overseen the trial of Trump and 18 others for two and a half years. During her short tenure as District Attorney appointed to this case, Willis admittedly had a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the attorney prosecuting the case. Multiple reports indicate that their affair began before Willis appointed Wade as the prosecutor in the case.



It is not clear if and when either of these cases will go to trial.