WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced that Metro will resume collecting fares on buses across Los Angeles County starting Monday, January 10, 2022. Metro suspended fare collection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Hollywood indicated in a press release alerting qualifying seniors and residents with disabilities to apply for the city’s subsidized Senior/Disabled Bus Pass Program. The city provides free bus passes to West Hollywood residents who are eligible for Metro’s Senior/Disabled Reduced Fare TAP Card. Regularly, a 30-day pass for people participating in Metro’s Senior/Disabled reduced fare program would cost $20. Residents can choose to get a 30-day Metro pass or $20 in Stored Value at no cost; the city covers 100 percent of the bus pass cost for eligible residents. For details visit the City’s Bus Pass Subsidy website page: www.weho.org/services/public-transportation-transit-options/bus-pass-subsidy.

Metro provides reduced-cost transit for low-income riders via its Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) program. The program offers fare discounts that can be applied to purchasing weekly and monthly transit passes on Metro and any LIFE participating transit agencies.

For details about Metro’s LIFE program, including how to apply, please visit the Metro LIFE website page: www.metro.net/riding/life. Visit Metro’s The Source blog post about its LIFE program: https://thesource.metro.net/2021/11/30/reminder-metro-offering-fare-discounts-as-fare-collection-restarts-on-metro-buses-on-jan-10/ or stop by a Metro Customer Care Center. The nearest Metro Customer Center to West Hollywood is located at the Wilshire/Vermont Metro Station at 3183 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 174, Los Angeles.

For more details about the city’s transit programs and about its subsidized Senior/Disabled Bus Pass Program, contact Francisco Gomez, West Hollywood Transit Program Administrator, at (323) 848-6454 or at fgomez@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.