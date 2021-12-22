MALIBU—Members of Malibu are asked to volunteer to join the annual Homeless Count taking place on January 26, 2022 when thousands of volunteers will help the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) to conduct the annual street count of the County’s homeless population.

“The annual homeless count is an important way to collect valuable, real-world data that is crucial for creating effective policies and programs to address the humanitarian crisis of homelessness,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “Volunteering for the homeless count is a valuable learning experience and also a great way for community members to contribute to the collective efforts to address homelessness.”

The city of Malibu noted in a news release that the 2020 Homeless Count results showed 66,436 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. It showed 239 homeless people in Malibu, an increase from 154 in 2019, and 155 in 2018. However, an informal count performed by the Malibu Homelessness Working Group done in 2021 showed 157 unhoused individuals in Malibu. The 239 counted in 2020 is a result due to a change in parking regulations outside of the city that pushed numerous cars and RVs into Malibu.

Volunteers are needed to conduct the count activities in Malibu. Any community members interested in participating in this year’s count can find more information or register on the count website at TheyCountWillYou.org. Volunteers under 16 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Benefits of conducting the Homeless Count include providing accurate data from the field to inform efforts to address homelessness across Los Angeles County. Data gathered helps service providers, policy makers, local governments, elected officials and other stakeholders understand the geographic and demographic diversity of homelessness so that the types of services and housing provided are more responsive to the need in the community and more effective.

Data obtained from the Homeless Count is important for tracking, measuring and monitoring progress towards addressing homelessness which can be used to adjust programs and policies. It will be used to help in the ongoing implementation of the City of Malibu’s Homelessness Strategic Plan.

To learn more about Malibu’s efforts to address homelessness, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Homelessness. For more information about the Homeless County in Malibu, contact Luis Flores, Public Safety Liaison, at 310-456-2489, ext. 236, or email LFlores@MalibuCity.org.